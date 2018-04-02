GRAMPIAN – The Bilger’s Rocks Association will mount its first annual home, garden and lifestyle show scheduled for Sunday, April 15, from noon-5 p.m.
This show will feature vendors displaying their products for home renovation, landscaping, gardening, outdoor living, recreation, crafts, and more. This year, lifestyle enhancement, will feature instructors from the Clearfield YMCA who will emphasize the importance of robust lifestyle and excersize choices. Hundreds of people from Clearfield County and the surrounding area’s will visit the Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show this year – people who are motivated buyers and eager to learn about products and services from new to “tried and true.”
In addition to a line-up of vendors, people throughout the region are attracted to attend the show with their families, as the show features food vendors and activities for children in addition to the products and services of area companies and professionals. Business owners shouldn’t miss this opportunity to reach new customers and showcase the products and services of their business.
Registration is available online at www.bilgersrocks.net or by calling Dennis Biancuzzo 814- 553-5744.
The Bilger’s Rocks Association is a volunteer organization committed to preserve, protect, and promote the wonders of nature and the availability of wholesome family entertainment and education within scenic central Pennsylvania. The adjacent park includes a pavilion, playground, concession stand, picnic tables, camping and recreational areas, restrooms, and an open-air stage that are all open to the public. Camping and electric are available for a nominal fee. Weddings, rock climbing groups and tours are welcome with advance notice.
