GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks will host its annual Flea Market, Craft Show and Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Road in Grampian.
More than 16 vendors will showcase their wares. A few items available will include woodwork products, farmhouse items, handmade soaps, jewelry, hair products, crocheted items and more. There will also be Table 105 Mobile Food Truck products from Emporium and country fair lemonade.
Bilger’s Rocks Association T-shirts, mugs and hats will be available.
The event is held outside, and all vendors will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing.