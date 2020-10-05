GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association, of Grampian, will be hosting its monthly flea market, craft show and yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The association will also have on hand its new hooded sweatshirts, along with the it’s famous Bilger’s Rocks coffee mugs, T-shirts and hats. Bilger’s Rocks is excited to be part of the “Stomp Out Cancer with Big Foot Country.” The Jeep Poker Cruise is expected to be in the Park between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The association will welcome guests to stop in and check out the Education and Visitors Center. All visitors must wear a mask to enter the center.
Bilger’s Rocks concession stand under the management of Conklin’s Concessions will be open all day.
Vendors are welcome to sign up by calling 236-3597. This event is held outside and all vendors will be spaced apart within the governor’s guidelines to allow for safe distancing.