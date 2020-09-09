GRAMPION — Bilger's Rocks will be hosting its monthly Flea Market, Craft Show and Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12.
Vendors will be showcasing their wares, and there will be lots of flea market items for visitors, including woodwork products, farmhouse items, handmade soaps, jewelry, county-fair lemonade, hair products, hand-crocheted items and more.
The Bilger's Rocks Association will have the new T-Shirts, with the famous Bilger’s Rocks coffee mugs and hats on hand as well.
There will also be the grand opening of the concession stand, under "Conklin's Concession" management, featuring a new menu. There will be giveaways every few hours and free balloons for children, as well as music by "Vinyl Stripes" at 5 p.m.
This event will be held outdoors and will follow social distancing guidelines.