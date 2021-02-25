DuBOIS — Bishop Lawrence Persico will be the guest speaker at this Sunday’s Lenten Evening Prayer hosted by the DuBois Area Catholic Churches.
The series is non-denominational, and it is held at 6:30 p.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church at 123 S. State St., DuBois. It consists of music, prayer, Scripture reading and a message by a guest speaker.
Persico is the 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Erie. He was installed in that position in 2012. Originally, he was from the Diocese of Greensburg where he served as parochial vicar, pastor and assistant chancellor and vice-chancellor, as well as pro-synodal judge of the tribunal. He went on to be appointed defender of the bond and advocate of the diocesan tribunal. He has been a member of the Canon Law Society of America since 1983, a member at large of the State Lodge of Pennsylvania, the Order of the Sons of Italy, and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
The church is spacious enough to allow for social distancing. Please remember to wear a mask.