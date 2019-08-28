CLEARFIELD — All Clearfield Bison Band Alumni are invited to return to the field with the current Clearfield Bison Band for the 2019 Homecoming game on Sept. 13. They will perform the Clearfield Alma Mater, the National Anthem and Clearfield Fight Song. No marching is required. Alumni are also welcome in the stands during the game to play more songs with the band.
Alumni are asked to bring their instruments, batons, flags, and dress in red and black for an evening of music and fun. Music will be provided at the event. Those who need to borrow an instrument or equipment should let the organizers know.
A reception for all participants starts at 5:30 p.m. near the band bleachers, and pregame starts at 6:30 pm. This event will happen rain or shine. They would like to list the names of all participants in a small program. Those who would like to be included should inform organizers by Sept. 6, and provide their graduation year and any family ties to a current Bison Band member.
Please contact Jeanie Jacobs at 814-765-7185 or Mason Strouse 814-553-7717 at bisonalumniband@gmail.com or visit www.BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com for more information. One can also find a 2019 Bison Alumni Facebook event on the Clearfield Music Facebook page.