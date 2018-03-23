DuBOIS — The documentary film, “Black Guides of Mammoth Cave,” is being shown tonight at the Reitz Theater in DuBois at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Northern Appalachian Film Collective’s (NAFCo) Monthly Film Festival Series.
The film tells the story of five generations of a family from the pre-Civil War days of slavery to present day guide Jerry Bransford, who have worked as guides at Mammoth Cave, and of other men and women who have contributed to the history of the region and to the exploration of the longest cave in the world.
The film was shot on location in Kentucky by local filmmakers Edward Frank and Phoebe Frear and narrated by Steven Barnes. Additional behind-the-scenes interviews and footage will be shown after the screening along with a question-and-answer session with filmmaker Edward Frank.
Upcoming films in the NAFCo series include the 1936 film “Reefer Madness” followed by a panel discussion on medical marijuana, and on May 18th the film “Wish for Giant” with part of the proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Tickets are $5 at the door. Concessions will be available before the show and at intermission. Doors to the auditorium open at 7 p.m. with the show at 7:30 p.m.
