Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind offers monthly opportunities for educational programs and socializing with friends. The program “Using Oils and Herbs to Prevent the Cold & Flu,” with Amy Tinker will be held at the following locations in January.
- 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at DuBois Nursing Home, 212 S. 8th St., DuBois.
- 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Express Cafe, 308 Market St. Clearfield.
- 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the American Dinner, 1845 Philipsburg Bilger Hwy. Philipsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.