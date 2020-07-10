This July, the American Red Cross and WONDER WOMAN 1984 are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions.
The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges amid this uncertain environment. Additionally, despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be canceled as these locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals at any location.
As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film Wonder Woman 1984, due to hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 2, to thank those who roll up a sleeve and help patients battling illness and injury. Those who present to donate July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package, which includes the Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to Wonder Woman’s from the film.
Now is the time to help patients fight back. Individuals who are feeling well are asked to please make an appointment by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with Wonder Woman 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Adam Reaves, regional donor services executive of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power — lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”
Be a SUPERHEROEvery two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood — children battling cancer, accident victims being raced into emergency rooms, and new moms with complicated childbirths. Unfortunately, superheroes are in short supply as only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood.
While tens of thousands of donors gave blood in response to an initial blood shortage caused by this coronavirus outbreak, it’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation, and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.
Blood Donation during
COVID-19
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
In most states, individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Terms and conditions apply. Valid email address is required. Limit five entries per presenting donor. Winner will be selected and notified via the email listed in their American Red Cross donor profile on or around Aug. 10, 2020. Offer is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. Void where prohibited. Giveaway begins July 1 and ends July 31. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and its parents, affiliates and subsidiaries are not responsible for the promotion, administration or execution of this Giveaway.