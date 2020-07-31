DuBOIS — A new month brings the same difficult challenges for the local blood supply as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The Community Blood Bank continues to face critically low blood supply numbers, and is urging residents to give blood at an upcoming drive.
A CBB drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. at Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake Road, Aug. 4.
Around 35 percent of the organizations who hold blood drives for the CBB are forced to cancel their blood drives due to not operating onsite or have limited operations. This is resulting in the loss of hundreds of available blood products for the patients in need in the local hospitals. Additionally, donor turnout continues to be low.
“This is a matter of public safety,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the CBB. “We need to make up for these lost units of blood. There is no substitute for blood. It has to come from the local residents.”
All donors in the month of August will be automatically entered to win two Adirondack chairs and a matching table.
Call Kathy Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment.