DuBOIS – A free blood pressure screening will be held from 2:45-4:15 p.m. on Monday, May 21, in the DuBois Community Medical Building.
Hosted by the nurses of Penn Highlands DuBois, the screening will take place in conjunction with the Penn Highlands Community Pharmacy on the third Monday of each month.
When left untreated, the damage that high blood pressure does to your circulatory system is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health threats. But the good news is that it sometimes can be controlled with lifestyle changes – good diet, exercise and not using tobacco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.