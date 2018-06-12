CLEARFIELD – Don’t miss an opportunity to get some great food, listen to live entertainment, enjoy the river, and spend time in beautiful Downtown Clearfield at the 6th Annual Clearfield Bloom and Berry Bash hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation (CRC) on Saturday, June 23.
The day will kickoff at 10 a.m. with vendors lining the area of Market, Third and Locust streets.
More than 80 talented artisans will feature work ranging from ceramics, fiber, wood, leather and metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography and mixed-media art pieces as well as great food to enjoy. Live entertainment, provided by Brianna Blankenship from 10:30-12:30 p.m. and Guiternia students from 1-4 p.m. on Courthouse Square.
The CRC will be having a Rubber Duck Derby at 3:45 p,m. Each rubber duck will race its way in the duck pond at the Bloom & Berry Bash and carry a unique number corresponding to the number on one of the purchased tickets. Each ticket costs $2 or 3 tickets for $5 and will earn the buyer one duck in the duck pond race. The ducks are anxiously awaiting the chance to be the chosen duck in the pond to win their ticket holder a cash prize. Ticket purchasers do not need to be present to win. Only 300 tickets will be sold. A limited amount of souvenir rubber ducks will be given to the children at the duck pond. Wal-Mart Distribution Center #6027. Duck Derby tickets can be purchased online at www.DiscoverClearfield.com or by contacting the CRC office. For more information, call 765-6000 or visit www.DiscoverClearfield.com.
