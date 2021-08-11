DuBOIS — Congratulations to Curwensville graduate Dakota Bloom on graduating basic training for the United States Air Force.
Bloom is now in his technical training for Security Forces in the USAF.
“Your community and family are very proud of you, Dakota, and we thank you for your service to your country,” said TSgt Kevin Hollander.
