BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has recently released its list of students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year.

To qualify for Dean's List, a student must earn a quality point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester.

Local students from the area include:

Kiersten Hinton of Ridgway

Sierra Liptak of Morrisdale

Morgan Nicholson of Kane

Dariann Pastelok of Clearfield

Jennifer Rearick of Byrnedale

Rachael Ryver of Clearfield

Michelle Wegemer of St. Marys

