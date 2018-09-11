BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has recently released its list of students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year.
To qualify for Dean's List, a student must earn a quality point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester.
Local students from the area include:
Kiersten Hinton of Ridgway
Sierra Liptak of Morrisdale
Morgan Nicholson of Kane
Dariann Pastelok of Clearfield
Jennifer Rearick of Byrnedale
Rachael Ryver of Clearfield
Michelle Wegemer of St. Marys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.