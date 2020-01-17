BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has announced that more than 1,900 students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List.

A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received will be named to the Dean's List.

The following local students were named to the dean's list:

  • Laken Hergert of Brookville
  • Jennifer Adams of Lanse
  • Julie Marchioni of Reynoldsville
  • Lauren Sattesahn of Clearfield
  • Emily Semelsberger of Hastings
  • Michelle Wegemer of St. Marys
  • Sierra Liptak of Morrisdale
  • Gerard Lowe of Coalport
  • Jennifer Rearick of Byrnedale
  • Kristen Bennett of Philipsburg

Recommended for you