BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has announced that more than 1,900 students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received will be named to the Dean's List.
The following local students were named to the dean's list:
- Laken Hergert of Brookville
- Jennifer Adams of Lanse
- Julie Marchioni of Reynoldsville
- Lauren Sattesahn of Clearfield
- Emily Semelsberger of Hastings
- Michelle Wegemer of St. Marys
- Sierra Liptak of Morrisdale
- Gerard Lowe of Coalport
- Jennifer Rearick of Byrnedale
- Kristen Bennett of Philipsburg