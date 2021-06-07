BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly than 2,300 students who were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the Dean’s List.
Local students named to the list include:
- Jennifer Adams from Lanse
- Morgan Adamson from Punxsutawney
- Kristen Bennett from Philipsburg
- Ryan Forcey from Clearfield
- Laken Hergert from Brookville
- Amelia Kosoglow
- Sierra Liptak from Morrisdale
- Gerard Lowe from Coalport
- Julie Marchioni from Reynoldsville
- Lacie Pichler from Brockway
- Jennifer Rearick from Byrnedale
- Lauren Sattesahn from Clearfield