BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly than 2,300 students who were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List.

A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the Dean’s List.

Local students named to the list include:

  • Jennifer Adams from Lanse
  • Morgan Adamson from Punxsutawney
  • Kristen Bennett from Philipsburg
  • Ryan Forcey from Clearfield
  • Laken Hergert from Brookville
  • Amelia Kosoglow
  • Sierra Liptak from Morrisdale
  • Gerard Lowe from Coalport
  • Julie Marchioni from Reynoldsville
  • Lacie Pichler from Brockway
  • Jennifer Rearick from Byrnedale
  • Lauren Sattesahn from Clearfield

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos