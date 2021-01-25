BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the more than 2,200 students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the Dean’s List.
- Jennifer Adams of Lanse
- Ana Arthurs of Ridgway
- Kristen Bennett of Philipsburg
- Natalie Boop of West Decatur
- Laken Hergert of Brookville
- Sierra Liptak of Morrisdale
- Julie Marchioni of Reynoldsville
- Lacie Pichler of Brockway
- Jennifer Rearick of Byrnedale
- Lauren Sattesahn of Clearfield
- Emily Semelsberger of Hastings
- Chelsea Snyder of Mayport
Bloomsburg University is one of 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. We believe opportunity belongs to those who are ready to work for it and unafraid to do something great with it. But it’s not just for us. As a Husky, every step you take pulls the whole pack forward. Serving approximately 8,200 students, BU offers comprehensive programs of study in five distinct colleges: College of Education, Zeigler College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Science and Technology, and Honors College.