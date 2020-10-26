BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,100 students who received their academic degrees on Aug. 8 in a virtual ceremony.
The overall grade point average necessary for honors distinction is: cum laude (with distinction) 3.5 –3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75 –3.94 overall average and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95 –4.0 overall average.
- Sarah Bainey of Osceola Mills graduated with a degree in Nursing BSN.
- Shay Clark of Philipsburg graduated with a degree in Digital Forensics BS.
- Whitney Haley of DuBois graduated with a degree in Nursing MSN.
- Joshua Lunger of Du Bois graduated with a degree in Bus Admin & Management BSBA.
- Elaine Matisko of Houtzdale graduated with a degree in Nursing MSN.
- Michelle Wegemer of Saint Marys graduated with a degree in Nursing BSN.
