BROOKVILLE — After drawing a crowd of more than 100 people to Brookville’s newly renovated Town Square last fall, Chili, Blues & Brews is gearing up for their third annual event.
The event, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 13, has grown rapidly in popularity since 2016, in large part due to the winning combinations of tasty chili, good beer and lively music. Hosted by CREATE Brookville and Holy Trinity Episcopal, it will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Brookville Town Square. Event-goers can sample a wide selection from local homebrewers and chili chefs, then vote for their favorites.
This year, the North Fork Brewing Co., which will be located in the heart of Old Town Brookville, is the event’s prize sponsor for all homebrewing contestants. First prize will be a 10-gallon MegaPot with thermometer and ball valve spigot, second prize will be a 6.5 gallon Bigmouth Bubbler plastic carboy fermenting tank, and third prize will be a $25 gift certificate to a homebrew supplier. Means Cork and Cap, a homebrewing supply business in Clarion, is also giving gift certificates to winners.
The Jukehouse Bombers, a rock and blues band from Indiana, PA, will back as the musical entertainment for the event. The band, lead by frontman, Jimmy Roach, tours all around western Pennsylvania playing crowd-pleasing covers as well as their own original songs.
Tickets will be available in late August at Fusion Cafe, but all homebrewers and chili chefs who want to participate should contact createbrookville@gmail.com or stop by Fusion Cafe at 185 Main St. for more information.
