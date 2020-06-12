Only the best business students in the world, and the professionals who earned the distinction of "The Best in Business" during their academic careers, can claim membership in Beta Gamma Sigma.
This year's Beta Gamma Sigma inductees include Macie Bogacki from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Bogacki is the daughter of Greg and Diane Bogacki of Reynoldsville.
The Clarion University of College of Business Administration and Information Sciences congratulates the 15 students who have accepted the invitation to Beta Gamma Sigma membership. While almost 300,000 students receive bachelor's or master's degrees in business each year, only about 18,000 are inducted into lifetime membership in Beta Gamma Sigma.
Students ranking in the top 7 percent of the junior class, top 10 percent of the senior class and top 20 percent of master's programs at schools accredited by AACSB International - The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, are eligible for this invitation to honor society membership.