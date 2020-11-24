DuBOIS — Tom Schott, author of “Major: The Life of Israel McCreight,” will hold a book signing/meet the author event on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, at the DuBois Area Historical Society’s E. D. Reitz Museum. Activities will begin at 10 a.m. and masks are required.
“Major: The Life of Israel McCreight” is a biography of Major Israel McCreight (1865-1958), born at the end of the Civil War in Reynoldsville. Spending his formative years in what was then wilderness, he sought a business education in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He later went to the West looking for adventure, finding it in abundance in Dakota Territory, along with a lifelong friendship with Native Americans.
McCreight ultimately became one of the developers of DuBois through his banking career with Deposit Bank and numerous community interests. His concern for conservation led him to help in preserving the last remaining virgin timber standing in Cook Forest. His DuBois home, “The Wigwam”, became a destination for famous visitors from his time period, including Indians. But he always felt his greatest achievement was becoming a chief of the Sioux Indians.
Schott, a member of the DuBois Area Historical Society, since its founding previously wrote “Tom Mix: DuBois’ Nickelodeon Cowboy” for the Society. During his working years he was sports editor of the Ridgway Record, sports editor and managing editor of The Courier-Express, and retired after 25-years as the information writer at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
“Major: The Life of Israel McCreight,” consists of 160 pages, is indexed, and includes 57 black and white photographs and maps. The book is available for purchase from the DuBois Area Historical Society, Junk Dealer’s Daughter, and Rosie’s Book Store for $22.50 a copy (including tax). It may also be ordered from the DuBois Area Historical Society by calling 814-371-9006 or E-mail duboisareahistory@yahoo.com. An additional $5 for shipping is required if ordering by mail. All proceeds from the sale of this book go to the DuBois Area Historical Society. The book may also be ordered through eBay.