DuBOIS — This Saturday marks the 110th birthday of the Boy Scouts of America. As the nation’s top youth-serving organization, the BSA continues to educate on the principles of Scouting while creating value for thousands across the country.
The Bucktail Council will celebrate this special occasion by hosting hundreds of Cub Scouts at this year’s Cub Scout Klondike Derby. Events planned range from the game Ga-Ga Ball to throwing tomahawks and from sled racing to shooting sling shots.
Troops, packs, crews and posts alike will celebrate this momentous occasion in a variety of ways this month. From serving in religious ceremonies for Scout Sunday to celebrating the anniversary at local Blue and Gold banquets, Scouts have the opportunity to reflect upon their experiences in Scouting.
Local Scouting Impacts LivesScouting in the Bucktail Council continues to grow as the council saw a membership increase for the 8th time in the last 9 years! To deliver the excitement and a sense of adventure, the Bucktail Council provides and maintains Camp Mountain Run, a 380-acre outdoor education center near Penfield, PA. Scouts attend weeklong camps there in the pristine wilderness. Scouts are also able to test their skills through the various events and activities that are held year-round at the facility.
Studies show kids in the Scouting program do better in life, stay in school longer, do better in studies and are less likely to get into antisocial behaviors such as bullying, drugs and crime. Children that go through the Scouting program have opportunities to discover new interests and skills. In Scouting, through the merit badge program, many young people discover an early interest that often leads to a lifelong career or hobby.
Several community leaders and Executive Board members reflected on their scouting experience:
“I see the value of the precepts of scouting carried over into my business and volunteer life outside of scouting.”
- — James B. Davis
“I learned at a very young age the importance of being able to work with others as a team and not only sharing responsibility as a leader but to accept and be accountable for my actions as well.”
- — Deacon Robert DeNoon
“I always believed the principles of scouting echoed the I beams one should use to build and fortify your life, your family, your being/purpose.”
- — Clarinda Darr
“I have seen my two sons learn responsibility, commitment, discipline, initiative, social skills, and a myriad of other invaluable life lessons...all while having the time of their lives. My only regret is that girls were not part of the program while my daughter was younger. Scouting has truly changed and shaped the lives of our whole family.”
- — Dr. Keith S. Wolfe
The Boy Scout vision is to be the most ethical, engaging, and fiscally sound youth development organization in the communities that they serve. They understand that not every youth will be in scouting; but every youth should have the opportunity to be in scouting. They imagine a world where schools and scouts work side-by-side to promote not just learning itself, but a lifelong passion for knowledge and education.
Scouting is always seeking to partner with service, civic groups, churches and educational and patriotic groups to serve as partners in delivering the values of scouting to young people. Any interested parent or involved with an organization that would like to hear more about how you and your group can help, please contact the Council Service Center at 814-371-5650. For families seeking a local pack or troop, visit beascout.scouting.org and enter your zip code or call the Council Service Center.