An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be hosted from 7-9 a.m. Saturday by the Garfield Lodge No. 559 Free and Accepted Masons at the Masonic lodge located at 28 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois.
The breakfast will feature buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes plus eggs, sausage and beverage. The cost is $5 and the public is welcome.
(0) comments
