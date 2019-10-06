BROCKWAY — There will be a bacon and egg breakfast at The Brockway Depot from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Suggested donation is $2.50. Flu shots with be offered by Brockway Drug starting at 8:00 a.m., please bring insurance info.
Breakfast at The Depot
Jessica Welsh
