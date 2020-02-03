GROVE CITY — Lauren Brennen is one of 40 seniors to earn their degree from Grove City College on Dec. 17. Brennen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and is from St. Marys.
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
A LITTLE BIT OF FAITH: Force family cherishes 1-year-old girl with rare condition
-
Man jailed after allegedly supplying minors with marijuana, meth
-
Ridgway woman accused of bringing methadone into nursing home
-
Ridgway man accused of sexually assaulting boy he babysat for two years
-
Reynoldsville couple facing charges for alleged trespassing in Brockway
-
Brockport contractor faces felony charges
-
Silver Linings Cafe to host preview weekend for public feedback
-
Man facing charges related to multiple controlled drug buys
-
Johnsonburg District Court
-
Republican Lisa Labrasca Becker announces candidacy for state representative
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.