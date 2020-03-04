BROCKWAY — The following memorial donations were recently presented to the Brockway Ambulance.
In memory of:
- Joseph Fremer by David and Karen Sevin, Eric, Seth, and Daniel Shugarts.
- Ted Gorham by David and Lisa Miller.
- Joyce Simchick by David and Karen Sevin, Tim and Jennifer Rogos, Don and Molly Desantis, David and Lisa Miller, Bruce and Shelly Miller, Gary and Ann Cristini, Wes and Sandy Carnahan, Michael and Mary Heaston, Eric, Seth, and Daniel Shugarts.
- Bryan Delio by Tom and Laura Colgan, Leroy and Gloria Lyle, Andrew Martino, Danny and Phyllis Reynolds, Sam and Kathryn Kinkead, Edward Ballo, Erin Kennedy, Mark and Debbie Tami, Tom and Pat Delio.
Don Desantis by John Martino, Virginia Smith, Dean and Wanda Smith, Mary Ann Harlan, Faith Montieth, Margaret Wilson, Mark Puhala, Dianne Moore, Dee Dee Carlini, Steve Pinge, Jeff and Darlene Chamberlin, Clyde and Carol Salandra, Ed and Barbara Pisarchick, Phillip and Helen Amos, Tom and Barbara Casper, Linda Wolfe, Saundra Braund, Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Inzana, Donna Galluzzi, Mike and Karen Halpin, Brockway High School Class of 1958, Dennis and Rebecca Raybuck, Patty Emanuelson, Donald Palm, Jim Sterrett, David and Karen Sevin, Alfred Delio, Michael Smith, Glenn and Susan Steingrabe, Ken and Sue Buckstrup.