BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area High School Senior Awards program was held May 24. The awards presented are as follows.
Honor Students: Carter Adams, Brendan Allison, Demetria Bart, Derek Bennett, John Buchanan, Jenna Buffone, Savannah Buttery, Owen Dandoy, Julia DelPonte, Alayna Dowdall, Anthony Esposito, Kira Fry, Matthew Gaston, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Emma Hepler, Lydia Holt, Haley Hoover, Angelo Inzana, Nathan Knox, Chelsee Krise, Cody Kuntz, Dylan LeCates, Leah Lindemuth, Austin Moore, Kaitlyn Morelli, Taylor Raybuck, Haley Rummel, Joshua Salada, Benjamin Schatz, Hannah Shahmoradi, Corey Snell, Noah Vokes, Carolann Webster, Alan Weible, James Williams, James Wood, Pierce Yahner
Class Officers: President-Alan Weible, Vice-President-Angelo Inzana, Secretary-Zachary Foradori Treasurer-Pierce Yahner
Scholastic Honor Awards: Valedictorian-Joshua Salada, Salutatorian-Jeffery Ginther Jr.
The Frank Varischetti Scholarship Awards: Joshua Salada, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Alan Weible, Brendan Allison, Noah Vokes, Savannah Buttery, Taylor Raybuck, Cody Kuntz, Lydia Holt, Alayna Dowdall
The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships: Carter Adams, Brendan Allison, Derek Bennett, Jenna Buffone, Savannah Buttery, Owen Dandoy, Julia DelPonte, Alayna Dowdall, Anthony Esposito, Kira Fry, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Emma Hepler, Lydia Holt, Haley Hoover, Angelo Inzana, Nathan Knox, Chelsee Krise, Cody Kuntz, Dylan LeCates, Leah Lindemuth, Austin Moore, Kaitlyn Morelli, Taylor Raybuck, Haley Rummel, Joshua Salada, Benjamin Schatz, Hannah Shahmoradi, Noah Vokes, Alan Weible, James Williams, James Wood, Pierce Yahner
The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarship (Business, Trade, Technical School Enrollment): John Buchanan, Alexander London, Kalen Potts, Corey Snell
L. Jean and Jay S. Wells Memorial Scholarship: Brendan Allison, Derek Bennett, Owen Dandoy, Julia DelPonte, Alayna Dowdall, Anthony Esposito, Kira Fry, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Lydia Holt, Haley Hoover, Angelo Inzana, Nathan Knox, Cody Kuntz, Leah Lindemuth, Kaitlyn Morelli, Taylor Raybuck, Haley Rummel, Bailey Ruth, Joshua Salada, Benjamin Schatz, Noah Vokes, Alan Weible, James Williams, James Wood, Pierce Yahner
Rita M. Fiddler Cook Scholarship: John Buchanan, Zachary Roush, Corey Snell, Devin Velez
School Board Service Representative Award: Angelo Inzana
The Debbie Carlson Tamburlin Memorial Scholarship: Leah Lindemuth
The Stephen P. Zarlinski Scholarship: Lydia Holt
The Shane Horner Memorial Scholarship: Joshua Salada
Rotary Scholarships: Angelo Inzana, Joshua Salada
The Quinn L. Lundberg Scholarship: Brendan Allison
The Judith Britten Memorial Scholarship: Tylyn Fink
The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarship: Zachary Roush, Corey Snell
The Forsyth Drilling, Inc. Scholarship: John Buchanan, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Kaitlyn Morelli
The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Savannah Buttery
The Ellen Marie McMeekin Scholarship: Banjamin Schatz
The Jodi Wilcox Memorial Scholarship: Brendan Allison
The Jodi Wilcox Family Memorial Scholarship: Owen Dandoy
The Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarship: Owen Dandoy, Taylor Raybuck
The Aaron Cantafio Life Changing Award: Pierce Yahner
The Edward and Evelyn Biss Nursing Scholarship: Morgan Rendos
The Anthony L. Petruzzi Educational-Athletic Memorial Award: Austin Moore
Clara Hall Auxillary Scholarship: Owen Dandoy, Alayna Dowdall, Haley Hoover, Benjamin Schatz, Noah Vokes
The Vietnam Veterans of America Bucktail Chapter 720 Scholarship: Austin Moore
The Horton-Brockway Lioness Club Scholarship: Savannah Buttery
The Franklin Connacher Memorial Scholarship: John Buchanan
USMC Distinguished Athlete Award: Leah Lindemuth, Noah Vokes
USMC Scholastic Excellence Award: Brendan Allison
USMC Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence: Cody Kuntz
The Class of 1969 Memorial Award for Excellence: Cody Kuntz
The Class of 1943 Scholarship Award: Haley Hoover
The Class of 1988 Scholarship Award: Bailey Ruth
American Red Cross/Brockway Cheerleading Association Award: Haley Hoover
American Red Cross – Making a Difference Educational Scholarship: Kaitlyn Morelli, Morgan Rendos
The Brockway Area Kaimanns Club Scholarships: Emma Hepler, Kaitlyn Morelli, Benjamin Schatz
The Burnice Shepley Music Award: Cody Kuntz
The George Monaco Music Award: Joshua Salada
Mathematics Award: Jeffery Ginther Jr.
English Scholarship Award: Brendan Allison
Sandy High School Alumni Scholarship: Owen Dandoy
The Ashley Stang Esposito Memorial Scholarship: Anthony Esposito
The Justin Barraclough Memorial Scholarship: Angelo Inzana, Leah Lindemuth
The Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Joshua Salada
Karli Bennett VanBenthusen Memorial Scholarship: Lydia Holt, Noah Vokes
First Commonwealth Bank Scholarship: Lydia Holt
S&T Bank Student Scholarship: Taylor Raybuck
Seth Hockman Memorial Scholarship: John Buchanan
Leroy C. Krise Scholarship: John Buchanan
Jeff Fustine Memorial Firefighter Scholarship: Derek Bennett, Nathan Knox
Elk County Association of Township Officials Scholarship: John Buchanan
Pennsylvania Ground Water Association Scholarship: Lydia Holt
James E. Springer/Dale L. Brown Scholarship: Benjamin Schatz
PA Free Enterprise Week Scholarship: Brendan Allison
Senior High Presidential Awards for Educational Excellence: Brendan Allison, Savannah Buttery, Julia DelPonte, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Cody Kuntz, Taylor Raybuck, Joshua Salada, Noah Vokes, Alan Weible
Scholastic Assessment Test:
1200 Club: Brendan Allison, Savannah Buttery, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Cody Kuntz, Taylor Raybuck, Joshua Salada, Noah Vokes, Alan Weible, James Williams
650 Club – Math: Brendan Allison, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Cody Kuntz, Taylor Raybuck, Joshua Salada, Alan Weible
650 Club – Verbal: Brendan Allison, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Cody Kuntz, James Williams
Most Improved Grade Point Average Award: Haley Hoover
Senior Student Council Service Awards: Savannah Buttery
Mock Trial Awards: Carter Adams, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Carolann Webster, Alan Weible
NOCTI Certificate of Competency: Dallas Cable, Tylyn Fink, Derek Lathropk, Damian Nichols, Zachary Roush, Desmond Serafini, Nathan Snyder, Gaige Williams
Thespian Society: Jenna Buffone, Tylyn Fink, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Angelo Inzana, Nathan Knox, Chelsee Krise, Cody Kuntz, Joshua Salada, Alan Weible, Pierce Yahner
Perfect Honor Roll: Brendan Allison, Savannah Buttery, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Lydia Holt, Taylor Raybuck, Joshua Salada, Noah Vokes, Alan Weible
Perfect Attendance Awards: Brendan Allison
Penn State University – DuBois Campus Scholarships: Brendan Allison, Derek Bennett, Tylyn Fink, Kira Fry, Emma Hepler, Lydia Holt, Nathan Knox, Haley Rummel, Benjamin Schatz
Westminster College Scholarships: Anthony Esposito
Bethany College Scholarship: Carter Adams
Triangle Tech Scholarship: John Buchanan
University of Pittsburgh Scholarship: Owen Dandoy
Gannon University Scholarships: Julia DelPonte, Pierce Yahner
West Virginia University Scholarships: Jeffery Ginther Jr.
Clarion University Scholarships: Kaitlyn Morelli, Morgan Rendos
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Scholarships: Taylor Raybuck
Slippery Rock University Scholarship: Joshua Salada
University of Maine Scholarship: Hannah Shahmoradi
Central Michigan University Scholarships: Alan Weible
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.