BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area High School Senior Awards program was held May 24. The awards presented are as follows.

Honor Students: Carter Adams, Brendan Allison, Demetria Bart, Derek Bennett, John Buchanan, Jenna Buffone, Savannah Buttery, Owen Dandoy, Julia DelPonte, Alayna Dowdall, Anthony Esposito, Kira Fry, Matthew Gaston, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Emma Hepler, Lydia Holt, Haley Hoover, Angelo Inzana, Nathan Knox, Chelsee Krise, Cody Kuntz, Dylan LeCates, Leah Lindemuth, Austin Moore, Kaitlyn Morelli, Taylor Raybuck, Haley Rummel, Joshua Salada, Benjamin Schatz, Hannah Shahmoradi, Corey Snell, Noah Vokes, Carolann Webster, Alan Weible, James Williams, James Wood, Pierce Yahner

Class Officers: President-Alan Weible, Vice-President-Angelo Inzana, Secretary-Zachary Foradori Treasurer-Pierce Yahner

Scholastic Honor Awards: Valedictorian-Joshua Salada, Salutatorian-Jeffery Ginther Jr.

The Frank Varischetti Scholarship Awards: Joshua Salada, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Alan Weible, Brendan Allison, Noah Vokes, Savannah Buttery, Taylor Raybuck, Cody Kuntz, Lydia Holt, Alayna Dowdall

The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships: Carter Adams, Brendan Allison, Derek Bennett, Jenna Buffone, Savannah Buttery, Owen Dandoy, Julia DelPonte, Alayna Dowdall, Anthony Esposito, Kira Fry, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Emma Hepler, Lydia Holt, Haley Hoover, Angelo Inzana, Nathan Knox, Chelsee Krise, Cody Kuntz, Dylan LeCates, Leah Lindemuth, Austin Moore, Kaitlyn Morelli, Taylor Raybuck, Haley Rummel, Joshua Salada, Benjamin Schatz, Hannah Shahmoradi, Noah Vokes, Alan Weible, James Williams, James Wood, Pierce Yahner

The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarship (Business, Trade, Technical School Enrollment): John Buchanan, Alexander London, Kalen Potts, Corey Snell

L. Jean and Jay S. Wells Memorial Scholarship: Brendan Allison, Derek Bennett, Owen Dandoy, Julia DelPonte, Alayna Dowdall, Anthony Esposito, Kira Fry, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Lydia Holt, Haley Hoover, Angelo Inzana, Nathan Knox, Cody Kuntz, Leah Lindemuth, Kaitlyn Morelli, Taylor Raybuck, Haley Rummel, Bailey Ruth, Joshua Salada, Benjamin Schatz, Noah Vokes, Alan Weible, James Williams, James Wood, Pierce Yahner

Rita M. Fiddler Cook Scholarship: John Buchanan, Zachary Roush, Corey Snell, Devin Velez

School Board Service Representative Award: Angelo Inzana

The Debbie Carlson Tamburlin Memorial Scholarship: Leah Lindemuth

The Stephen P. Zarlinski Scholarship: Lydia Holt

The Shane Horner Memorial Scholarship: Joshua Salada

Rotary Scholarships: Angelo Inzana, Joshua Salada

The Quinn L. Lundberg Scholarship: Brendan Allison

The Judith Britten Memorial Scholarship: Tylyn Fink

The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarship: Zachary Roush, Corey Snell

The Forsyth Drilling, Inc. Scholarship: John Buchanan, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Kaitlyn Morelli

The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Savannah Buttery

The Ellen Marie McMeekin Scholarship: Banjamin Schatz

The Jodi Wilcox Memorial Scholarship: Brendan Allison

The Jodi Wilcox Family Memorial Scholarship: Owen Dandoy

The Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarship: Owen Dandoy, Taylor Raybuck

The Aaron Cantafio Life Changing Award: Pierce Yahner

The Edward and Evelyn Biss Nursing Scholarship: Morgan Rendos

The Anthony L. Petruzzi Educational-Athletic Memorial Award: Austin Moore

Clara Hall Auxillary Scholarship: Owen Dandoy, Alayna Dowdall, Haley Hoover, Benjamin Schatz, Noah Vokes

The Vietnam Veterans of America Bucktail Chapter 720 Scholarship: Austin Moore

The Horton-Brockway Lioness Club Scholarship: Savannah Buttery

The Franklin Connacher Memorial Scholarship: John Buchanan

USMC Distinguished Athlete Award: Leah Lindemuth, Noah Vokes

USMC Scholastic Excellence Award: Brendan Allison

USMC Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence: Cody Kuntz

The Class of 1969 Memorial Award for Excellence: Cody Kuntz

The Class of 1943 Scholarship Award: Haley Hoover

The Class of 1988 Scholarship Award: Bailey Ruth

American Red Cross/Brockway Cheerleading Association Award: Haley Hoover

American Red Cross – Making a Difference Educational Scholarship: Kaitlyn Morelli, Morgan Rendos

The Brockway Area Kaimanns Club Scholarships: Emma Hepler, Kaitlyn Morelli, Benjamin Schatz

The Burnice Shepley Music Award: Cody Kuntz

The George Monaco Music Award: Joshua Salada

Mathematics Award: Jeffery Ginther Jr.

English Scholarship Award: Brendan Allison

Sandy High School Alumni Scholarship: Owen Dandoy

The Ashley Stang Esposito Memorial Scholarship: Anthony Esposito

The Justin Barraclough Memorial Scholarship: Angelo Inzana, Leah Lindemuth

The Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Joshua Salada

Karli Bennett VanBenthusen Memorial Scholarship: Lydia Holt, Noah Vokes

First Commonwealth Bank Scholarship: Lydia Holt

S&T Bank Student Scholarship: Taylor Raybuck

Seth Hockman Memorial Scholarship: John Buchanan

Leroy C. Krise Scholarship: John Buchanan

Jeff Fustine Memorial Firefighter Scholarship: Derek Bennett, Nathan Knox

Elk County Association of Township Officials Scholarship: John Buchanan

Pennsylvania Ground Water Association Scholarship: Lydia Holt

James E. Springer/Dale L. Brown Scholarship: Benjamin Schatz

PA Free Enterprise Week Scholarship: Brendan Allison

Senior High Presidential Awards for Educational Excellence: Brendan Allison, Savannah Buttery, Julia DelPonte, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Cody Kuntz, Taylor Raybuck, Joshua Salada, Noah Vokes, Alan Weible

Scholastic Assessment Test:

1200 Club: Brendan Allison, Savannah Buttery, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Cody Kuntz, Taylor Raybuck, Joshua Salada, Noah Vokes, Alan Weible, James Williams

650 Club – Math: Brendan Allison, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Cody Kuntz, Taylor Raybuck, Joshua Salada, Alan Weible

650 Club – Verbal: Brendan Allison, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Cody Kuntz, James Williams

Most Improved Grade Point Average Award: Haley Hoover

Senior Student Council Service Awards: Savannah Buttery

Mock Trial Awards: Carter Adams, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Carolann Webster, Alan Weible

NOCTI Certificate of Competency: Dallas Cable, Tylyn Fink, Derek Lathropk, Damian Nichols, Zachary Roush, Desmond Serafini, Nathan Snyder, Gaige Williams

Thespian Society: Jenna Buffone, Tylyn Fink, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Angelo Inzana, Nathan Knox, Chelsee Krise, Cody Kuntz, Joshua Salada, Alan Weible, Pierce Yahner

Perfect Honor Roll: Brendan Allison, Savannah Buttery, Jeffery Ginther Jr., Lydia Holt, Taylor Raybuck, Joshua Salada, Noah Vokes, Alan Weible

Perfect Attendance Awards: Brendan Allison

Penn State University – DuBois Campus Scholarships: Brendan Allison, Derek Bennett, Tylyn Fink, Kira Fry, Emma Hepler, Lydia Holt, Nathan Knox, Haley Rummel, Benjamin Schatz

Westminster College Scholarships: Anthony Esposito

Bethany College Scholarship: Carter Adams

Triangle Tech Scholarship: John Buchanan

University of Pittsburgh Scholarship: Owen Dandoy

Gannon University Scholarships: Julia DelPonte, Pierce Yahner

West Virginia University Scholarships: Jeffery Ginther Jr.

Clarion University Scholarships: Kaitlyn Morelli, Morgan Rendos

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Scholarships: Taylor Raybuck

Slippery Rock University Scholarship: Joshua Salada

University of Maine Scholarship: Hannah Shahmoradi

Central Michigan University Scholarships: Alan Weible

