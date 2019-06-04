BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area High School Senior Awards Program was held May 30.

The following awards were given:

Honor Students: Abigail Alford, Hunter Allenbaugh, Jacob Anderson, Callie Barber, Madison Barefield, Logan Bauer, Cooper Bray, Austin Bullers, Jenna Ceriani, Matthew Clark, Makyndra Coder, Alexis Dubay, Mikayla Duffalo, Jordan Faith, Bryce Grecco, Clayton Heckman, Matthew Holt, Dalton Hook, Weston Hrin, Maria Hynds, Santino Inzana, Paige Kalgren, Ashley Keith, Curtis Krug, Cecilia Manno, Skylar Monella, Shane Neiswonger, Zane Puhala, Nick Ross, Jacob Schaeffer, Margaret Schmader, Tyler Serafini, Elijah Shifter, Virginia Snyder, Kiersten Voccola, Molly Wise

Class Officers: President-Garrett McClintick, Vice-President-Makyndra Coder, Secretary-Jenna Ceriani, Treasurer-Dalton Hook

Scholastic Honor Awards: Valedictorian-Cecilia Manno, Salutatorian-Austin Bullers

The Frank Varischetti Scholarship Awards: Cecilia Manno, Austin Bullers, Maria Hynds, Hunter Allenbaugh, Jordan Faith, Callie Barber, Clayton Heckman, Madison Barefield, Jacob Anderson, Zane Puhala

The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships: Hunter Allenbaugh, Jacob Anderson, Callie Barber, Madison Barefield, Cooper Bray, Austin Bullers, Jenna Ceriani, Matthew Clark, Makyndra Coder, Alexis Dubay, Jordan Faith, Bryce Grecco, Clayton Heckman, Dalton Hook, Weston Hrin, Maria Hynds, Santino Inzana, Paige Kalgren, Ashley Keith, Curtis Krug, Cecilia Manno, Zane Puhala, Nick Ross, Jacob Schaeffer, Margaret Schmader, Tyler Serafini, Elijah Shifter, Virginia Snyder, Kiersten Voccola, Molly Wise

The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships (Business, Trade, Technical School Enrollment): Mikayla Duffalo, Garrett McClintick, Shane Neiswonger, Kyler Patton

L. Jean and Jay S. Wells Memorial Scholarships: Jacob Anderson, Madison Barefield, Cooper Bray, Matthew Clark, Alexis Dubay, Mikayla Duffalo, Jordan Faith, Ashley Keith, Curtis Krug, Zane Puhala, Jacob Schaeffer, Tyler Serafini, Emily Sickeri

Rita M. Fiddler Cook Scholarships: Callie Barber, Jenna Ceriani

School Board Service Representative Award: Cecilia Manno

The Debbie Carlson Tamburlin Memorial Scholarship: Madison Barefield

The Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania Sons & Daughters of Italy: Bryce Grecco

The Shane Horner Memorial Scholarship: Santino Inzana

The Judith Britten Memorial Scholarships: Callie Barber, Emily Sickeri

The Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Queen: Cecilia Manno

The Ashley Stang Esposito Memorial Scholarship: Maria Hynds

The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarships: Shane Neiswonger, Emily Sickeri

The Justin Barraclough Memorial Scholarships: Callie Barber, Santino, Inzana, Zane Puhala

The Forsyth Drilling, Inc. Scholarships: Hunter Allenbaugh, Shane Neiswonger

The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Austin Bullers

The Ellen Marie McMeekin Scholarship: Zane Puhala

The Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Austin Bullers

The Karli Bennett VanBenthusen Memorial Scholarships: Maria Hynds, Virginia Snyder

The Brockway Area Kaimanns Club Scholarships: Bryce Grecco, Dalton Hook, Curtis Krug

The Burnice Shepley Music Award: Cecilia Manno

The George Monaco Music Award: Callie Barber

The Tri County Chess League Scholarship: Callie Barber

The Clara Hall Auxillary Scholarships: Hunter Allenbaugh, Madison Barefield, Bryce Grecco, Maria Hynds, Zane Puhala, Emily Sickeri, Virginia Snyder

The Penn State University – DuBois Campus Scholarships: Clayton Heckman, Santino Inzana, Margaret Schmader, Tyler Serafini, Molly Wise

The Horton-Brockway Lioness Club Scholarship: Mikayla Duffalo

The Robert P Martini Memorial Scholarships: Austin Bullers, Maria Hynds

The Jeff Fustine Memorial Firefighter Scholarship: Zane Puhala

The Jodi Wilcox Family Memorial Scholarship: Jacob Schaeffer

The Jodi Wilcox Memorial Scholarship: Zane Puhala

The Aaron Cantafio Life Changing Award: Austin Bullers

The Edward and Evelyn Biss Nursing Scholarship: Virginia Snyder

The Anthony L. Petruzzi Educational-Athletic Memorial Award: Santino Inzana

Senior High Presidential Awards for Educational Excellence: Hunter Allenbaugh, Jacob Anderson, Callie Barber, Logan Bauer, Jordan Faith, Maria Hynds, Cecilia Manno, Skylar Monella

Scholastic Assessment Test:

1200 Club: Hunter Allenbaugh, Jacob Anderson, Austin Bullers, Dalton Hook, Weston Hrin, Maria Hynds, Curtis Krug, Cecilia Manno

650 Club – Math: Hunter Allenbaugh, Jacob Anderson, Austin Bullers, Clayton Heckman, Maria Hynds, Curtis Krug

650 Club – Verbal: Dalton Hook, Cecilia Manno

Most Improved Grade Point Average Award: Tyler Serafini

USMC Distinguished Athlete Awards: Callie Barber, Zane Puhala

USMC Scholastic Excellence Award: Maria Hynds

USMC Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence: Cecilia Manno

Eagle Scout Awards: Weston Hrin, Bryce Zimmerman

The Class of 1988 Scholarship Award: Kyler Patton

The Class of 1969 Memorial Award for Excellence: Cecilia Manno

The Class of 1943 Scholarship Award: Molly Wise

American Red Cross Educational Scholarships: Madison Barefield, Virginia Snyder

English Scholarship Award: Cecilia Manno

Social Studies Achievement Award: Cecilia Manno

Mathematics Award: Jacob Anderson

Senior Student Council Service Awards: Bryce Grecco, Maria Hynds

Mock Trial Awards: Jacob Anderson, Weston Hrin, Elijah Shifter

NOCTI Pennsylvania Skills Certificate: Bryce Zimmerman

NOCTI Certificate of Competency: Abigail Alford, Cole Fyock, Nathan McClelland, Justin Smith, Kyle Uplinger

Thespian Society: Callie Barber, Jenna Ceriani, Dalton Hook, Cecilia Manno, Ryann Mezser, Skylar Monella, Elijah Shifter, Devin Snyder

Perfect Attendance Award 9th-12th grade: Bryce Zimmerman

Perfect Honor Roll 7th-12th grade: Hunter Allenbaugh, Callie Barber, Logan Bauer, Austin Bullers, Jordan Faith, Clayton Heckman, Maria Hynds, Cecilia Manno, Nick Ross

St Bonaventure University Scholarship: Hunter Allenbaugh

Grove City College Scholarship: Jacob Anderson

Washington & Jefferson College Scholarship: Callie Barber

Penn State Behrend Scholarship: Madison Barefield

Point Park University Scholarship: Matthew Clark

Pittsburgh Technical College Scholarship: Mikayla Duffalo

Gannon University Scholarships: Bryce Grecco, Weston Hrin, Curtis Krug

Slippery Rock University Scholarship: Dalton Hook

Clarion University Scholarship: Maria Hynds

Northland College Scholarship: Cecilia Manno

