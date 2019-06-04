BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area High School Senior Awards Program was held May 30.
The following awards were given:
Honor Students: Abigail Alford, Hunter Allenbaugh, Jacob Anderson, Callie Barber, Madison Barefield, Logan Bauer, Cooper Bray, Austin Bullers, Jenna Ceriani, Matthew Clark, Makyndra Coder, Alexis Dubay, Mikayla Duffalo, Jordan Faith, Bryce Grecco, Clayton Heckman, Matthew Holt, Dalton Hook, Weston Hrin, Maria Hynds, Santino Inzana, Paige Kalgren, Ashley Keith, Curtis Krug, Cecilia Manno, Skylar Monella, Shane Neiswonger, Zane Puhala, Nick Ross, Jacob Schaeffer, Margaret Schmader, Tyler Serafini, Elijah Shifter, Virginia Snyder, Kiersten Voccola, Molly Wise
Class Officers: President-Garrett McClintick, Vice-President-Makyndra Coder, Secretary-Jenna Ceriani, Treasurer-Dalton Hook
Scholastic Honor Awards: Valedictorian-Cecilia Manno, Salutatorian-Austin Bullers
The Frank Varischetti Scholarship Awards: Cecilia Manno, Austin Bullers, Maria Hynds, Hunter Allenbaugh, Jordan Faith, Callie Barber, Clayton Heckman, Madison Barefield, Jacob Anderson, Zane Puhala
The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships: Hunter Allenbaugh, Jacob Anderson, Callie Barber, Madison Barefield, Cooper Bray, Austin Bullers, Jenna Ceriani, Matthew Clark, Makyndra Coder, Alexis Dubay, Jordan Faith, Bryce Grecco, Clayton Heckman, Dalton Hook, Weston Hrin, Maria Hynds, Santino Inzana, Paige Kalgren, Ashley Keith, Curtis Krug, Cecilia Manno, Zane Puhala, Nick Ross, Jacob Schaeffer, Margaret Schmader, Tyler Serafini, Elijah Shifter, Virginia Snyder, Kiersten Voccola, Molly Wise
The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships (Business, Trade, Technical School Enrollment): Mikayla Duffalo, Garrett McClintick, Shane Neiswonger, Kyler Patton
L. Jean and Jay S. Wells Memorial Scholarships: Jacob Anderson, Madison Barefield, Cooper Bray, Matthew Clark, Alexis Dubay, Mikayla Duffalo, Jordan Faith, Ashley Keith, Curtis Krug, Zane Puhala, Jacob Schaeffer, Tyler Serafini, Emily Sickeri
Rita M. Fiddler Cook Scholarships: Callie Barber, Jenna Ceriani
School Board Service Representative Award: Cecilia Manno
The Debbie Carlson Tamburlin Memorial Scholarship: Madison Barefield
The Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania Sons & Daughters of Italy: Bryce Grecco
The Shane Horner Memorial Scholarship: Santino Inzana
The Judith Britten Memorial Scholarships: Callie Barber, Emily Sickeri
The Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Queen: Cecilia Manno
The Ashley Stang Esposito Memorial Scholarship: Maria Hynds
The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarships: Shane Neiswonger, Emily Sickeri
The Justin Barraclough Memorial Scholarships: Callie Barber, Santino, Inzana, Zane Puhala
The Forsyth Drilling, Inc. Scholarships: Hunter Allenbaugh, Shane Neiswonger
The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Austin Bullers
The Ellen Marie McMeekin Scholarship: Zane Puhala
The Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Austin Bullers
The Karli Bennett VanBenthusen Memorial Scholarships: Maria Hynds, Virginia Snyder
The Brockway Area Kaimanns Club Scholarships: Bryce Grecco, Dalton Hook, Curtis Krug
The Burnice Shepley Music Award: Cecilia Manno
The George Monaco Music Award: Callie Barber
The Tri County Chess League Scholarship: Callie Barber
The Clara Hall Auxillary Scholarships: Hunter Allenbaugh, Madison Barefield, Bryce Grecco, Maria Hynds, Zane Puhala, Emily Sickeri, Virginia Snyder
The Penn State University – DuBois Campus Scholarships: Clayton Heckman, Santino Inzana, Margaret Schmader, Tyler Serafini, Molly Wise
The Horton-Brockway Lioness Club Scholarship: Mikayla Duffalo
The Robert P Martini Memorial Scholarships: Austin Bullers, Maria Hynds
The Jeff Fustine Memorial Firefighter Scholarship: Zane Puhala
The Jodi Wilcox Family Memorial Scholarship: Jacob Schaeffer
The Jodi Wilcox Memorial Scholarship: Zane Puhala
The Aaron Cantafio Life Changing Award: Austin Bullers
The Edward and Evelyn Biss Nursing Scholarship: Virginia Snyder
The Anthony L. Petruzzi Educational-Athletic Memorial Award: Santino Inzana
Senior High Presidential Awards for Educational Excellence: Hunter Allenbaugh, Jacob Anderson, Callie Barber, Logan Bauer, Jordan Faith, Maria Hynds, Cecilia Manno, Skylar Monella
Scholastic Assessment Test:
1200 Club: Hunter Allenbaugh, Jacob Anderson, Austin Bullers, Dalton Hook, Weston Hrin, Maria Hynds, Curtis Krug, Cecilia Manno
650 Club – Math: Hunter Allenbaugh, Jacob Anderson, Austin Bullers, Clayton Heckman, Maria Hynds, Curtis Krug
650 Club – Verbal: Dalton Hook, Cecilia Manno
Most Improved Grade Point Average Award: Tyler Serafini
USMC Distinguished Athlete Awards: Callie Barber, Zane Puhala
USMC Scholastic Excellence Award: Maria Hynds
USMC Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence: Cecilia Manno
Eagle Scout Awards: Weston Hrin, Bryce Zimmerman
The Class of 1988 Scholarship Award: Kyler Patton
The Class of 1969 Memorial Award for Excellence: Cecilia Manno
The Class of 1943 Scholarship Award: Molly Wise
American Red Cross Educational Scholarships: Madison Barefield, Virginia Snyder
English Scholarship Award: Cecilia Manno
Social Studies Achievement Award: Cecilia Manno
Mathematics Award: Jacob Anderson
Senior Student Council Service Awards: Bryce Grecco, Maria Hynds
Mock Trial Awards: Jacob Anderson, Weston Hrin, Elijah Shifter
NOCTI Pennsylvania Skills Certificate: Bryce Zimmerman
NOCTI Certificate of Competency: Abigail Alford, Cole Fyock, Nathan McClelland, Justin Smith, Kyle Uplinger
Thespian Society: Callie Barber, Jenna Ceriani, Dalton Hook, Cecilia Manno, Ryann Mezser, Skylar Monella, Elijah Shifter, Devin Snyder
Perfect Attendance Award 9th-12th grade: Bryce Zimmerman
Perfect Honor Roll 7th-12th grade: Hunter Allenbaugh, Callie Barber, Logan Bauer, Austin Bullers, Jordan Faith, Clayton Heckman, Maria Hynds, Cecilia Manno, Nick Ross
St Bonaventure University Scholarship: Hunter Allenbaugh
Grove City College Scholarship: Jacob Anderson
Washington & Jefferson College Scholarship: Callie Barber
Penn State Behrend Scholarship: Madison Barefield
Point Park University Scholarship: Matthew Clark
Pittsburgh Technical College Scholarship: Mikayla Duffalo
Gannon University Scholarships: Bryce Grecco, Weston Hrin, Curtis Krug
Slippery Rock University Scholarship: Dalton Hook
Clarion University Scholarship: Maria Hynds
Northland College Scholarship: Cecilia Manno