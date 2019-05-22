BROCKWAY — For the past eight years, Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School seniors wrapped up their economics course with an artisan market.
And 2019’s artisan market is being promoted by the students as “bigger and better than ever.”
“This market is the culminating event for our economics course,” explained Brockway Economics Teacher Rachel Chamberlain. “The unit is entrepreneurship, and this is our build-a-business lesson.”
There are many steps involved in building a business for this class. Students write a formal business plan and get approval from Mrs. Chamberlain. They make a prototype product, engage in market research, they advertise in town and in school, and they also create a 30-second commercial for Rover TV.
Amber Eisman, a senior at Brockway, took build-a-business to build-a-pet.
“Our pets come with birth certificates,” Eisman said. “We have fluffy little balls and make bunnies, cats, dogs, and little seals.”
Part of the project involves analyzing the audience, and Eisman and her partner Elijah Shifter are certain they have the right audience.
“It appeals to little kids,” she said. “The younger audiences buy things at the artisan market, so you have to appeal to them. The seals are the ones I’m proudest of. It doesn’t take too long to make. We made the birth certificates yesterday so kids can choose the name and put the date of birth. Clearly, we got inspiration from Build-a-Bear.”