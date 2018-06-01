BROCKWAY — The Annual Brockway Artisan Market brought in $5,422.50. All of that money will go to the Brockway School and Community Education Foundation.
“We are so proud of how well the students did this year,” Rutherford said. “Out of all the years, this is the most they have donated. We are so proud of them.”
Dylan LeCates and Alan Weible’s tie dyed shirts took first place with $586 in profit. Second went to Emma Hepler and Owen Dandoy’s pepperoni rolls with $527.
The Artisan Market teaches entrepreneurship. The students submit a formal business plan, they get approval, make a business card, pitch the product, get an endorsement from a teacher, and simulate starting a small business in the real world.
Rachel Chamberlain, the history teacher who ran the competition, said that she was proud of how the students handled the market this year.
“They did not think that they would be successful because of infighting in the class with people doing the same products,” she said. “I think they surprised themselves because they all came together, money-wise as well as learning. They were really blown away.”
The Brockway Schools & Community Education Foundation gives new and exciting enrichment opportunities to students in the Brockway Area School District. The Foundation is not funded by the school district, but is an independent public charity that receives its funding from Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) money and tax-deductible donations from community partners.
