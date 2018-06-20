BROCKWAY — Rain or shine, music is coming to Brockway.
The Frank Varischetti Foundation kicked off a Summer Concert Series June 10 with the Sharptones. June 17 continued the event with Brandon Giuffre.
The whole plan, according to the Foundation’s Corrie Gudalis, is to get the community over to the park.
“The park is a beautiful resource,” she said. “The American Legion Stage is amazing! For the longest time, it was just used for the Old Fashioned Fourth of July. We changed that with the concert series.”
Unlike summer concerts in neighboring communities, the Brockway concerts happen rain or shine. And that does not mean it is a miserable experience. Within a few minutes, the organizers shift their focus from the American Legion Stage at Taylor Memorial Park to the auditorium at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School.
“The school district is allowing us to use the auditorium,” Gudalis said. “We don’t have to cancel with rain. It’s extremely easy to move from one venue to the other. Dan Hawkins gets us in and out of the school with no problems. The musicians are pretty flexible, too. Many of them are used to quickly setting up and getting started.”
The bands are not used to such close cooperation between a community organization like the Foundation Concert Series and the school district. Gudalis said that the bands were excited and impressed when she said they would never get rained out.
The Summer Concert Series still has six acts to go. Crossfade is next, followed by Heather Olson on July 8, Vagabonds July 15, Village Voices July 22, Moore Brothers July 29, and ending with Holey Jeans on August 5.
“We have a complete range of music,” Gudalis said. “We started with a group that does music from the 1950s and ’60s, then we have a country act, so we have all realms of music. We even have guitarists. Whatever you like, we’ll have your type of music this summer.”
Crossfade plays Friday at 6 p.m. If the weather holds, they will play at the American Legion Stage at Taylor Memorial Park. If it rains, the concert will move to the auditorium at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School.
