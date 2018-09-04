ST. MARYS — Recently, the Elk County Community Foundation an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies awarded the Robert Martini Scholarship to five seniors from Brockway Area and Dubois Area High Schools. From Brockway Area are Owen Dandoy and Taylor Raybuck, while those from the Dubois Area are Nicholas Cotter, Alexis Wray, and Joseph Sawey. This scholarship is awarded to seniors in these two high schools who play an active role in their school and community. There were also two more scholarships given out to John Buchanan at Brockway Area High School, who is an Elk County resident, for his achievements. The Elk County Community Foundation Board extends their gratitude to those families and organizations, who have seen a need to help recognize and educate our youth of today. Anyone interested in establishing a scholarship can contact the Foundation at 84-834-2125.
Brockway Students
Owen Dandoy is the son of Brian and Jennifer Dandoy. He received $1300 from the Robert P. Martini Scholarship. Owen will be attending the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for Radiological Science with the intention of pursuing a career in a related radiological field. During his years at Brockway Area High School, Owen was involved in the National Honor Society, the History Club, Cross Country, and the Ski Club. He was also involved in the school sponsored blood drives. Owen also organized a food drive to help the Helping Hands Food Pantry of Brockway as his senior project.
Taylor Raybuck received the Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarship for $1300. Taylor is the daughter of Andrea Cubbon and Ryan Sharrer. Taylor will be attending the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University majoring in Astrophysics and Astronomy. During her years at Brockway Area High School, Taylor was involved in tennis, softball, ski club, FCCLA, and National Honor Society. She was also a Dale Carnegie Graduate as well as a Relay for Life Participant.
The recipient of the Seth Hockman Memorial Scholarship is John Buchanan for $525. John is also the recipient of the Leroy C. Krise Memorial Scholarship for $1000. John is the son of Christine Buchanan. John will be attending Triangle Tech this fall with a major in Electrical Construction Technology. During his years at Brockway Area High School, John was a part of the Senior High Chorus, District 3 Chorus, and Brockway Center for Arts and Technology Ceramics Program. He was also involved in activities at the Lane Mills United Methodist Church, he was a bell ringer for the Brockway Salvation Army at Christmas time, and he was a volunteer at the Brockway Red Cross Blood Drive. John was selected to the Yellowstone Forever Program in 2017 and his artwork was selected to be put on display at the Winkler Art Gallery in 2018.
DuBois Students
Alexis Wray was one of the recipients of the Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarship for $1,300. Alexis is the daughter of Jeff and Michele Wray. Alexis will be attending Duquesne University this fall, majoring nursing with plans of becoming a Nurse Anestheist. During her years at DuBois Area High School, Alexis was involved with the golf team, National Honor Society, Student Council, Queen of Hearts, and Mr. & Mrs. DuBois. She also was a volunteer in the MS Walk, Relay for Life, and Adopt a Pet Event.
Joseph Sawey also received $1300 from the Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarship and is the son of Marge and Joe Sawey. Joseph is attending Penn State University, majoring in Business/Accounting, to later become an Accountant. During his years at DuBois Area High School, Joseph was a participant in soccer for four years, being a captain for two, and participated in basketball for two years. He is also a member of the National Honor Society. Joseph currently works at the Dutch Pantry and volunteers at the Reynoldsville Soccer Association.
The third recipient of the Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarship is Nicholas Cotter for $1,300. Nicholas is the son of Timothy and Mary Cotter. Nicholas will be attending Clemson University this fall with a major in Environmental Engineering. During his years at DuBois Area High School, he was on both the basketball and golf teams. Nicholas played a lot of leadership roles during his high school years, including NHS Vice President, Physics Club Vice President, Golf Team Captain, and DAHS Current Events Team Captain and Champion. He also received the AP Scholar Award, American Legion School Award, and A Honor Roll. In the community, Nicholas served as a counselor for ARC Camp, he was a blood drive organizer, and volunteered for Challenger Baseball and Beaver Basketball Academy.
