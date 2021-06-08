BROCKWAY — The Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation will hold an 18-hole golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, June 26, at the Brockway Golf Course, 194 County Line Road, Brockport.
The cost is $100 per person (includes cart, greens fees, prizes, beverages, lunch and dinner). Check-in/registration will be from 8-9 a.m. Shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. The format will be a four-person team scramble.
There will be prizes for the winning team, the runner up, third place and raffles, auction prizes. Corporate sponsorships are available for $500 (includes welcome sign at pro shop and along course). Hole sponsorships are available for $100 (includes sign at tee box).
For the past few years, the BSCEF has relied on alumni and local business donations made during an annual fundraising gala and supplemental funds acquired through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Educational Improvement Tax Credit contributions, according to Lisa Rutherford BSCEF executive director. Unfortunately, she said, the pandemic canceled all fundraising endeavors in 2020 and substantially reduced EITC contributions, leaving the foundation with greater than a $20,000 deficit to meet their commitments.
The Brockway Education Foundation is an independent, public charity focused on enriching education through special programs for BASD students and staff. The mission is to prepare students to reach new heights in an ever-changing society.
Reservation and registration can be made by calling Rutherford at 814-591-2177 or Brockway Golf Course at 814-268-4325. For donor/sponsor information, please contact Rutherford by phone or email Lrutherford@brockway.k12.pa.us or Peter Grecco at 814-591-7835 or Pgrecco@brockway.k12.pa.us.