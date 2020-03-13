Brockway Elementary celebrates Read Across America

BROCKWAY – Brockway Area Elementary School celebrated Read Across America by turning Principal Candace Patricelli into a human bowl of cereal.
Read Across America Day was started by the National Education Association, first officially celebrated in 1998, to honor Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel was born on March 2, so Read Across America is celebrated as close to that day as possible.
“Celebrating Read Across America has been a Brockway Elementary tradition for as long as I can remember,” Patricelli said. “Even when I was a young girl, I remember some of the activities we did for Dr. Seuss’s birthday. I also remember coming to the family night as a college student and being asked to dress up as The Cat in the Hat!”
The human bowl of cereal was an idea that was both entertaining and cost-effective.
“We were thinking about what would not cost a lot of money,” Patricelli said. “Cereal and milk came up as an idea. They didn’t warm the milk up, but kept in in the freezer so it’s cold!”
To keep it a surprise, staff members do not tell Patricelli more than the broad strokes of a plan. Then, she finds out just before the event. She came into the gym to find tarps spread over the floor, a wading pool, and several gallons of milk and boxes of cereal.
Having milk and cereal poured over her head is not the strangest thing Patricelli has done.
“The year I kissed a pig was really special to me as it was a tribute to when my dad was a principal,” she said. “It was his first ‘stunt’ assembly, so the Read Across America Committee wanted to recreate that moment for me.”
The whole week is a celebration of reading. There are assemblies, a book fair, and various reading assignments. Brockway Area Education Association sponsored Chris Johnson’s Read Across America Assembly, which included a magic show. The students had a competition to read 500 books if they were in the lower grades or 500 chapters in the older grades. The students read over 6000 books and chapters.
Patricelli stressed that reading in school is important, but the students need reading to be reinforced at home to continue to be successful.
"We recommend to the students to read every day,” she said. “We have the Book It program as well through Pizza Hut to promote reading at home. Parents can also show their children that reading is important by reading themselves. Let them see you reading the newspaper, magazine, e-readers, whatever you read. Also, read to them and with them. Model being a good reader so they can mimic you.”
The Read Across America Assembly on Friday was organized by Katie Fremer. It included awards for scavenger hunts and various activities. They also had a drawing for a giant teddy bear, which went to Mikela Lindon. Stoltz Family Dealerships and Cool 103 donated tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo, which went to Gabe Urton and Brandt Verne.