BROCKWAY — Last year’s National Honor Society Induction Ceremony at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School was conducted virtually. This year, the students got to be in their auditorium again to join the organization.
NHS Advisor Tim Chelednik drew up a seating chart of the auditorium and sat families together while keeping them away from other groups. The new inductees stood on the stage alone while an older member introduced them from a lectern below the stage. Chelednik lined up each person so they were able to quickly get on stage as soon as the previous person left that space.
The 36th annual ceremony has several traditional NHS elements. Students explain the four cardinal principles of NHS – character, scholarship, leadership, and service. They also discuss the significance of the colors of NHS and talk about the history of the chapter.
Brockway added 13 new members to the rolls: Junior Ciara Morelli and sophomores Chloe Benden, Maci Dixon, Emily Michalski, Emma Miller, Alia Moser, Hunter Raffeinner, Taylor Rhed, Abigail Rhed-Latshaw, Savannah Ross, Madelyn Schmader, Natalie Smith, and Seth Stewart.
Seniors Noah Bash, Benjamin Glasl, Alexis Gorham, Lilyanna Henry, Karissa Holt, Mackenzie Hook, Cassidy Kahle, Clifford Kinser, Ryan Lin, Morgan Lindemuth, Sydney Manno, Madelyn Newcome, Morgan Pirow, Alyx Rosman, Emily Roush, Grace Stewart, Liliane Sysko, Rylee Welsh, and Jena Zimmerman took a moment to sign their names to the NHS Register.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza capped off the evening by thanking the parents for their support. He added that the current school year’s difficulties did not slow down the NHS members.
“I can honestly say that I am so proud of all of you and what you have accomplished this year,” Vizza said. “You never lost focus on the importance of your academics and the need to succeed during uncertain times. You will find out in life that nothing is guaranteed or given to you. Perseverance and hard work can significantly improve your odds of success at obtaining your life goals. Please continue your efforts throughout your school years and beyond.”