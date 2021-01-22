BROCKWAY — The Brockway American Legion Auxiliary is scheduling applicants for the 2021 Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program. Applications are available at www.troopbanners.com.
Anyone interested in having a banner done should contact Dee Dee Carlini at 265-1481 or 590-2133 to schedule an appointment on Saturday, Jan. 30 or Feb. 6 from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the American Legion on Pershing Avenue in Brockway.
Individual appointments can be scheduled on additional dates by contacting Carlini. The final date for the 2021 campaign is Feb. 25.
COVID protocol measures will be followed and masks must be worn during the appointment.