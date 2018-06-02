BROCKWAY — Have some fresh produce you want to sell?
The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Chapter of the FFA will host its annual Farmers’ Market every Friday from July 6 to September 21. The sale will run in the high school parking lot from 9-11:30 a.m. rain or shine.
The FFA is looking for growers. They want vegetables, flowers, cookies, pies, jam, breads, herbs, quilts, and more. Usually, someone sells donuts in the parking lot and is sold out within the first hour of the day.
“We get eight to 10 vendors, usually,” FFA member Kylee Fink said. “We have people selling crafts, fruits, vegetables, and more. It’s a lot of fun.”
Producers from Jefferson, Elk, or Clearfield Counties can buy a $60 pass to set up every Friday or just $5 for one event. Shoppers get in free and just pay for what they want to buy.
The vendors set up in the parking lot before the event opens. Then, at 9 a.m., the FFA members ring a cow bell, signaling the opening of the farmers’ market.
“The money goes to the FFA,” Fink said. She added that the FFA uses the money for travel to events. The vendors then keep their profits.
For more information about the event, contact the high school office at 265-8414.
