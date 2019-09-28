BROCKWAY — The Mengle Memorial Library is taking children on a dinosaur hunt.
“Families should come for some giganotosaurus fun,” Mengle Librarian Darlene Marshall said. “We’re going on a dinosaur hunt story walk.”
On October 15 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., groups will hunt through the library “jungle” to search for the elusive dinosaur. Children will also do crafts and snacks will be provided for the hunters.
The hunt is co-sponsored by the Guidance Center’s Parents as Teachers Program.
“This program is a twist on the book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Helen Oxenbury,” Marshall said. “The dinosaur version was made up by the staff of Parents as Teachers, and they need your help to come up with a cover for their book.”
Marshall said that children are invited to illustrate a cover for the Dinosaur Hunt book and submit it at the library before October 10. All entries will be displayed at the library and the winner will be announced at the story walk.
Any child visiting the library and accompanied by an adult is welcome to join the story walk,” Marshall said. “It is most appropriate for children under 6. The story walk begins every fifteen minutes throughout the evening and takes about fifteen minutes to complete, so feel free to drop by any time that is convenient for your family.”
More information can be found by calling Mengle Memorial Library at 814-265-8245.