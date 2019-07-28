BROCKWAY — Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School valedictorian and salutatorian get to take a breath over the summer before diving back into academic life.
Valedictorian Cecilia Manno and salutatorian Austin Bullers were students known for heavy involvement in activities in high school. In addition to taking the top academic spot in high school, Manno was crowned Miss Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July at a ceremony on July 3.
“Miss 4th of July is a great tradition in Brockway, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Manno said. “I was really happy to be valedictorian, but I’m not sure I really deserved it. There are many wonderful, intelligent, and hard-working people in the Class of 2019. I hope they all find their own way in life.”
Manno spent most of her years in school involved in various activities. She was in marching band, ski club, participated in Envirothon, Model UN, and had starring roles in the school’s musicals and plays. Her life expanded during her junior year when she decided to venture out of Brockway to Conserve School in Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin.
“I went to Conserve School in the spring semester of my junior year because I thought it would help me decide what I want to do with my life,” she said. “Instead it was really fun but made me even more confused about my future.”
While Manno got to study environmental sciences there and explore environmental careers, she is still not sure what she plans to do after college.
“I’m heading to Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin,” she said. “I have no clue what I’m doing, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.”
Bullers focused his memories of high school on his various activities, like being president of National Honors Society.
As presidents, Bullers organized a Sudden Infant Death Awareness Walk through Brockway, attracting over 90 people and raising $3,400 for Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois.
“I felt like, as president of National Honors Society here, I had to do something,” Bullers said. “Service is one of the four pillars of the society, and this was a way to honor that faculty member’s loss as well as raise money for the NICU at Penn Highlands.”
Bullers was on student council and participated in chem club and ski club. He was also the captain of the varsity football team. He has a clear plan for his future, and it involves taking care of teeth.
“I’m heading to the University of Pittsburgh majoring in biological sciences and pursuing a career in dentistry,” he said.
From leading the team on the football field to leading a parade in a tiara, the top two students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School said they have fond memories, but are ready for the next chapter in their lives.