Brockway sixth graders attend Chorus Fest

BROOKVILLE — Students in Brockway Area Elementary School’s sixth grade got the chance to attend Chorus Fest recently, sharing their love of music.
Music teacher Christina Myers helped her students prepare for the festival by practicing every Friday. Myers was involved in Brockway’s preparation for Chorus Fest, including picking the sixth graders for the trip.
“I choose who attends Chorus Fest based on a number of factors,” she said. “Sometimes including an audition process, participation in class and Chorus, classroom grades, attendance, and of course, passion for singing.”
Gianna Patricelli, Roxanne Pentz, Kaitlyn Knox, Tanner Raffeinner, Nathan May, Samuel DeNoon, Mallory Smith, Lailah Clark, and Mackenzie Holmes represented the Rovers at Brookville. They learned six pieces of chorus music written for multiple music. The guest conductor at the event chose a spiritual titled “Gonna Rise Up Singin’,” a traditional African piece called “Ise Oluwa,” a Brazilian folk song called “A Zing-a-Za,” two pieces by American composers – “Can You Hear?” and “Why We Sing,” and “Inscription of Hope,” which is based on inscriptions of the walls in a cellar in Germany during World War II.
Tickets for the event were sold out, which gave the students a chance to showcase their talents and hard work to a large crowd.
Myers said the opportunity was a great way for students to connect with a lifelong love of music.
“These students got to share their joy of making music and their passion for singing with other peers who share similar views,” Myers said. “I want them to get to experience being part of a large community of music-makers and to feel the way music can communicate emotions that cannot be expressed through words. Hopefully, they will seek out music throughout their lifetimes and they will carry this experience with them for the rest of their lives.”