BROCKWAY — The library at Brockway Area Elementary School has a few young authors sitting at its tables.
Librarian Vanessa Olivio has her fifth-grade library students writing and illustrating their own original short stories. When done, the students will read their stories to children in lower grades.
“I got the idea for a children’s’ book in college,” Olivio said. “I was in a children’s literacy class, and we got a blank book to use to write a children’s book. Normal children’s books are 32 pages long, so I had to create every picture and every word in the book. When I came here, I started doing it, but we only do 10 pages.”
The words and artwork are created by the students. Olivio only helps edit the writing. The guidelines are fairly open-ended. First, the students create a rough draft that is more of a script, marking out the text that will appear on every page. Olivio requires two sentences per page. Then, they edit and work on the rough draft before transferring their text to the blank pages. Once the words are there, the students have to draw pictures that go along with the words on the page.
“The kids do everything,” Olivio said. They come up with a title, the words, pictures, everything. I think this is a way to practice writing, which is an important focus in education.”
The students work in teams and brainstorm the ideas. Quinn Kopenhaver’s team settled into a story that had some high-flying adventure.
“We’re writing a superhero story,” Kopenhaver said. “We have a monkey fighting giant fish who’s trying to take over the world. The hardest part is thinking of what the characters are going to do and when they’ll do it. We have to work out a timeline of what’s going to happen.”
Grace Koehler and her partner are working on a culinary romance.
“My story is more of a romance about a spork and a fork who fall in love at McDonald’s,” Koehler said. “It’s kind of hard to make it more for the younger kids. You can’t have anyone dying! You have to keep it little-kid appropriate.”
Olivio added that the lack of death and destruction was one of the rules.
“They can really make it about anything, but they have to remember the audience is for anyone from five to eight years old,” she said. “We like happy stories rather than sad stories.”
For both fifth-graders, the best part would come after the words were written.
“I’m excited about the drawing, so you can express the characters’ feelings,” Kopenhaver said.
“My partner and I are very good at drawing, and the lines we made the characters say will be fun to do with the facial expressions,” Koehler said.
Olivio said that the book project can be completed in fifth grade, but some students may find it to be a multi-year endeavor. However, the time investment is worth it.
“It takes them a little while,” she said. “Some are going to finish it in fifth grade, but others will not finish it until their sixth-grade year. But when we’re all done with it, we go into the classrooms here and read them to the little kids.”