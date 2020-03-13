BROCKWAY — The Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Committee added a couple of younger minds to its deliberations for the 54th annual event.
Terry Maher of the 4th Committee contacted Principal Mark Dippold at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School and asked if Dippold knew of any students who could help the committee. He asked sophomores Morgan Carnahan, Olivia Clark, and Selena Buttery.
“I was asked to find some students who represented the school well, and as soon as they said that, I knew who I needed to ask,” Dippold said. “These girls are involved in so many activities and are doing well academically. They’re the kind of kids who will represent us well.”
“It’s great that some young people are still willing to give up their spare time and volunteer for their community,” Maher said.
Maher said he had been working on bringing students into the planning meetings for a while.
“Superintendent Jeff Vizza thought it was a great idea to get students involved in as many civic projects as we can while balancing their academics,” Maher said. “This is another great event in the storied history of the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July.”
The girls said that the 4th celebration is a big part of their lives, and they were excited to see what they could contribute.
“It’s fun seeing the whole town come together,” Carnahan said. “The morning program is really good and I love the parade.”
Buttery is often involved with her church, but her enjoyment of the 4th goes back to her childhood.
“I love the games, like the blow-up games and the face-painting,” she said. “I got to do them with my friends, but now I do those games with my younger siblings. Also, my church has a stand that I help out with every year. My favorite food there is the funnel cake.”
The girls are already of thinking of suggestions to bring to the meetings.
“We need to look for things for older kids,” Carnahan said. “It’s usually focused on kids in elementary school and then adults. We need more for kids my age.”
“I hope we can get some bands that play more modern music, more concerts,” Buttery said. “I think that will help bring people my age.”
While the students are involved in school activities, they are trying to make it work in their schedules.
“I have practices, but I’ll try to be there as often as I can,” Clark said. “I really want to help my community more.”
The meetings are the fourth Monday of the month at the 3 Sigma Building.