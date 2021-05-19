BROCKWAY – The 2021 Music in the Park concert series will begin Sunday, June 13, when The Moore Brothers from Clearfield take the stage.
The concerts are sponsored by The Frank Varischetti Foundation and held at the American Legion stage in Taylor Memorial Park. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. and are free of charge.
Blaine Carr and The Elements will perform on Father’s Day, June 20.
Pat Hibbert, Mike Tosh, Mike Zaffuto and Dave Heist will bring Stillwater’s mix of oldies, old-time rock-and-roll and gospel to Brockway on June 27.
Music in the Park steps aside on Sunday, July 4, for Brockway’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.
The concerts resume on July 11 with Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band and their Patsy Cline, country and rock-and-roll program.
On July 18, Brockway’s very own Village Voices ensemble under the direction of Betsy Bond Dallaire will entertain.
The Vagabonds from DuBois – Denny Skraba, Frank Oravec, Bob Buffone and Don “Hooter” Zimmerman - will perform on July 25.
The season concludes on Aug. 1 with The Sharptones from Altoona and their program of music from the 1950s and ‘60s.
In the event of rain, the concert will be held in the auditorium of the Brockway Area High School.