BROCKWAY – Ben Glasl and Sydney Manno may share the honor of being the top two students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, but they have two different career paths planned.
Valedictorian Glasl will major in finance and economics at the University of Pittsburgh while Salutatorian Manno is heading to the Interlochen Center for the Arts for a gap-year program before pursuing her degree in theater.
Glasl said that he is very excited to go to Pittsburgh.
“The campus has that city feel, like I want, but it’s not too much in the city, like in the outskirts,” he said. “It’s a good community, from what I’ve heard.”
Glasl has many interests, but those interests circle around numbers.
“I like to play around with numbers and I’m interested in the stock market,” he said. “I want to do equity research.”
Manno is very involved in theater at Brockway and competes in different dance events outside of school. She is stopping at Interlochen so she can focus her interests for college.
“Interlochen has a gap-year program attached to it, and they have a lot of cool arts facilities there,” Manno said. “After my audition seasons this year, I evaluated where I wanted to be. You have to apply to so many schools, and some of them aren’t my exact fit. I wanted to take my time to reassess where I want to go.”
Manno said that her time at Brockway has prepared her to head out into the world.
“I’m thankful that I had the experience to solidify what I want to do,” she said. “Tracey Dusch, when she ran the theater program at Brockway, really catapulted me toward my dreams. It’s hard around here with stuff like theater, and having someone like Mrs. Dusch in my corner was very helpful.”
Glasl said that he is thankful for his time at Brockway and hopes that he could return one day.
“Brockway offered a lot of excellent classes, like the AP courses, and almost all the teachers will help you when you need them to,” he said. “It’s a great community. I might come back.”
Brockway’s Class of 2021 held their commencement ceremonies at Varischetti Field.