Participating Wireless Zone stores will distribute over 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to local students.
As part of Wireless Zone’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Wireless Zone of Brookville at 231 Allegheny Blvd., downtown Clearfield at 216 N. 2nd St. and St. Marys at 867 S. St. Marys St. will be donating backpacks filled with school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue on Aug. 1, 2021 from 1-4 p.m.
Each family can receive one backpack per child. The child must be present to get the backpack. The backpacks will be given out on a first come, first-served basis while supplies last at the store.
“The 2020/21 school year was certainly a challenging one for families,” said Dave Staszewski, executive vice president of Wireless Zone. “At Wireless Zone, giving back to the local communities is in our DNA, but it’s taken on new meaning this past year. We’re proud to help take care of families in the communities we serve.”
The Wireless Zone team will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment for event attendees and store employees. According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $789.49 on school supplies in 2020 — totaling $33.9 billion spent in America last year on school supplies alone. This year’s event marks more than 1.2 million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013.