BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Ministerial Association is sponsoring three Lenten Services.
- Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Church of the Nazarene at 110 Evans Street, Brookville, with Bill and Debbie Bailey speaking.
- Wednesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brookville High School Auditorium at 96 Jenks Street, Brookville, with Shawn Naylor speaking.
- Wednesday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Evangelical United Methodist Church at 30 White Street, Brookville, with State Representative Chris Dush speaking.