These Brookville DECA students will advance to the state competition at the Hershey Lodge and Conference Center on Feb. 19-21.

BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s newly established DECA program showed great promise at the recent regional competition at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

DECA is a business and entrepreneurial club for high school students who compete in various categories based on their career and professional interests. The competition includes a 100-question written exam, along with professional scenarios that students must navigate and execute in front of corporate judges.

Comprising Pennsylvania DECA’s District I competitors are Brookville, DuBois, St. Marys, Warren, McDowell, Smethport, Bradford and Ridgway.

Top awards for Brookville’s DECA included:

  • First place in Principles of Business Management and Administration - Laura McMillen
  • First place in Principles of Marketing - Bay Harper
  • First place in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism - Colby George
  • First place in Entrepreneurship - Taylor Reitz
  • First place in Retail and Merchandising - Regan Ganoe
  • Second place in Accounting Applications - Amanda Wolfe
  • Second place in Food Marketing - Luc Doolittle
  • Second place in Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making - Ian Thrush and Kyle McBeth
  • Second place in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making - Aaron Park and David Cable
  • Third place in Human Resources Management - Rylee Stancliffe.

These students will advance to the state competition at the Hershey Lodge and Conference Center on Feb. 19, 20 and 21.

Anyone interested in being a financial supporter of the Brookville DECA program is asked to contact Kyle Gordon or Melinda Burton at the Brookville Area Jr/Sr High School.

