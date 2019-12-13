BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s newly established DECA program showed great promise at the recent regional competition at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
DECA is a business and entrepreneurial club for high school students who compete in various categories based on their career and professional interests. The competition includes a 100-question written exam, along with professional scenarios that students must navigate and execute in front of corporate judges.
Comprising Pennsylvania DECA’s District I competitors are Brookville, DuBois, St. Marys, Warren, McDowell, Smethport, Bradford and Ridgway.
Top awards for Brookville’s DECA included:
- First place in Principles of Business Management and Administration - Laura McMillen
- First place in Principles of Marketing - Bay Harper
- First place in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism - Colby George
- First place in Entrepreneurship - Taylor Reitz
- First place in Retail and Merchandising - Regan Ganoe
- Second place in Accounting Applications - Amanda Wolfe
- Second place in Food Marketing - Luc Doolittle
- Second place in Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making - Ian Thrush and Kyle McBeth
- Second place in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making - Aaron Park and David Cable
- Third place in Human Resources Management - Rylee Stancliffe.
These students will advance to the state competition at the Hershey Lodge and Conference Center on Feb. 19, 20 and 21.
Anyone interested in being a financial supporter of the Brookville DECA program is asked to contact Kyle Gordon or Melinda Burton at the Brookville Area Jr/Sr High School.