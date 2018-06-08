SELINSGROVE — Lily Brubaker, of DuBois, graduated Cum Laude with a BA in International Studies and Sociology as Susquehanna University closed its 160th academic year with annual commencement exercises on May 16. A 2014 graduate of DuBois Area High School, she is the daughter of Debbie Brubaker.
Brubaker graduates from Susquehanna
