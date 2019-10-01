CANTON, NY — St. Lawrence University welcomed Brynn E. Afton of Brookville as a member of the Class of 2023. Afton attended Brookville Area Junior-Senior High School.
St. Lawrence University welcomed 620 students, including 56 international students, to the Class of 2023 as well as returning and transfer students. Fifty-five percent of St. Lawrence students come from outside of New York State, and 77 percent graduated in the top-25 percent of their high school class.
Each first-year student at St. Lawrence participates in the University's nationally-recognized First-Year Program, one of the oldest living-learning programs in the country. The FYP helps students make successful transitions from high school to college. Students live together as as cohort and are taught by faculty teams, developing the writing, speaking and research skills needed for college. Students continue to develop these skills in a spring First-Year Seminar.
Fall semester classes began on Aug. 28.