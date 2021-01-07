LEWISBURG — After a semester like no other, Bucknell students have embarked on a winter break unlike any before.
They left Bucknell as scheduled on Nov. 20 and will return for the first day of classes on Feb. 1, a schedule that creates a winter break more than twice the normal length.
In their 73 days away from campus, students will enjoy a hard-earned opportunity to relax, recharge and celebrate the successful completion of an on-campus semester during a global pandemic.
Many Bucknell students have opted to maximize this extra time, devoting their 10-plus weeks away to impactful research projects, lifelong hobbies and resume-building internships.
Anna Cristini ‘23, a management major from Ridgway, knows the satisfaction that comes from forming genuine connections with others. It’s why she wants to pursue a career in human resources after graduating, and it’s why she chose Bucknell.
“Having gone to high school in a small town, I was used to forming strong connections with my teachers,” she says. “I knew the college I chose would need to offer that. Each time I visited Bucknell or spoke to current students, I heard so many stories about the amazing professors at the school and their constant drive to help students succeed.”
Helping others succeed is part of a human resources professional’s mantra, too. Over winter break, Cristini is working as an HR intern at Varischetti Holdings LP in western Pennsylvania. She’ll be helping set up a new HR system designed to streamline time-consuming tasks like onboarding new employees.
At its heart, Cristini’s internship is about solving problems in an environment where no two days are alike.
“Bucknell has genuinely prepared me in a number of ways, but I think the most significant way has been through the university’s constant encouragement to think creatively and use teachings from different disciplines,” she says. “I don’t think I would be able to problem-solve effectively without my experiences in courses such as geology, economics and even art history.”
